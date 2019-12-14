Crown Prince, Princess Visit War Dead Memorial in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Itoman, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 14 (Jiji Press)--Crown Prince Akishino and his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, visited Peace Memorial Park in the city of Itoman, Okinawa Prefecture, on Saturday, laying flowers at National Okinawa War Dead Mausoleum within the park.

In the presence of bereaved relatives, the couple offered bouquets of white chrysanthemums and deeply bowed at the mausoleum, in which the ashes of about 180,000 victims of the Battle of Okinawa during World War II are placed.

The Crown Prince called on the relatives to tell their war experiences to children and young people, according to Naeko Teruya, 83, former head of a group of bereaved families in the southern Japan prefecture.

"We'll be grateful if they continue to have sympathy for (the victims of) the Battle of Okinawa," said Tokumasa Miyagi, 78, the group's current head.

Crown Prince Akishino, along with Crown Princess Kiko, arrived in Okinawa earlier on Saturday, for their first visit to the prefecture since the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito, his older brother, in May, which put him first in line to the throne.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]