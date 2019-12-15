Completion Event Held for National Stadium in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan held a ceremony Sunday to mark the completion of the new National Stadium in Tokyo, which will be used as the main arena of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

"We went through various difficulties before the completion," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said, expressing his hope that the stadium, "completed in the first year of Reiwa, will be a place where a new history of sports will be made."

During the ceremony at the stadium, Abe also pledged to "demonstrate the strength of Japan to the rest of the world" through the quadrennial competitions.

The ceremony was also attended by architect Kengo Kuma, who designed the facility, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The 156.9-billion-yen stadium was built on the former site of the previous National Stadium. The new one is a five-story structure with two underground floors, with its building area about twice that of the old stadium.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]