Crown Prince, Princess Attend Tree Care Event in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Ginowan, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended a national tree care event in Ginowan in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Sunday.

The annual ceremony to raise public awareness of forest conservation, the 43rd of its kind, is among the events previously attended by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako.

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess attended this year's ceremony because they took over the job as the Emperor ascended the throne May 1.

In a speech during the ceremony, Crown Prince Akishino expressed his deep sadness over the fire that severely damaged the prefecture's iconic Shuri Castle in October.

"It's deplorable that precious cultural assets from the Ryukyu Kingdom period have been lost," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]