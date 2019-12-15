Panel Interviews 100-Plus Kansai Elec Officials over Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 15 (Jiji Press)--A third-party investigation panel said Sunday that it has interviewed more than 100 officials of Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503> over a massive gift scandal.

"It's utterly impossible to reach a conclusion within the year," former Prosecutor-General Keiichi Tadaki, who leads the panel of lawyers, told a news conference at the company's head office in the western Japan city of Osaka.

"We want to go as far back as possible" in investigating the scandal, he also said.

Kansai Electric had asked the panel to submit a report on the investigations by year-end.

In the scandal, many Kansai Electric officials received money and other gifts from the late Eiji Moriyama, former deputy mayor of Takahama, Fukui Prefecture. The central Japan town hosts the company's Takahama nuclear plant.

