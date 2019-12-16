Jiji Press Revamps Japanese Version of Barron's Magazine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese news agency Jiji Press Ltd. said Monday that it has revamped Barron's Digest, a selection of articles and reports from U.S. investment weekly Barron's that are translated into Japanese.

The renewal gives subscribers access to more translated articles and a Barron's Digest website aimed at improving the convenience of readers.

Barron's, launched by Dow Jones & Co. about a century ago, is known for visionary articles based on keen analysis.

Jiji Press has been distributing Barron's articles translated for Japanese readers since 2010 in cooperation with Dow Jones.

The Japanese news agency, which previously provided 10 Barron's articles every weekend, increased the number to up to 25 per week, including those released on weekdays.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]