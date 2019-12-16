One-Month Stays in Ogasawara Islands Gaining Popularity

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Liner service provider Ogasawara Kaiun Co. is looking for participants in a 28-day, 27-night tour to Ogasawara Islands, an archipelago of over 30 subtropical islands some 1,000 kilometers south of central Tokyo, highlighting the special chance to escape to nature for nearly a month.

The company operates the Ogasawara Maru ferry, the only access to the island chain, which takes 24 hours each way from the Honshu main island of Japan.

The tour, promoted with the catchphrase "you can't go home for nearly a month," is gaining popularity among teleworkers and others, the operator said. For the upcoming tour in January next year, 16 people, or 13 groups, have already signed up.

The ferry connecting central Tokyo and Chichijma, the main island of the Ogasawara chain, undergoes regular checks in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, every year during the off season when the ocean tends to be stormy. There will be no regular means of transportation to and from the island chain between Jan. 20 and Feb. 6.

In 2011, the tourist association of the village of Ogasawara first organized the long-stay tour, aiming to take advantage of the ferry service suspension.

