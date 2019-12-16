Ex-Bureaucrat Given 6-Year Prison Term over Murder of Son

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday sentenced a former Japanese vice agriculture minister to six years in prison for killing his 44-year-old son at his home in Tokyo in June.

The prosecutor side had sought a prison term of eight years, while the defense side, admitting the charges against Hideaki Kumazawa, 76, had demanded a suspended prison term.

During the hearings in Kumazawa's lay judge trial, the prosecutor side said that his son, Eiichiro, started living with the father on May 25 and used violence against him the following day.

"Kumazawa, who had empathetically taken care of his son with developmental disorder, became disappointed and started to think about murdering him," the prosecutors said.

Noting that Kumazawa was almost unharmed, while Eiichiro had more than 36 wounds on his body, the prosecutors said that the defendant "caught off Eiichiro's guard and one-sidedly attacked him with strong murderous intent."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]