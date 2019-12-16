Sony Life to Open Insurance Store in Nagoya in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Sony Life Insurance Co. said Monday its first insurance retail store will open in the central Japan city of Nagoya on Jan. 12, 2020.

So far, Sony Life has sold insurance products mainly by having salespeople visit target consumers.

The group will directly run outlets with insurance agents in response to an increase in consumers who buy insurance policies at such shops.

The Nagoya store will be run by a subsidiary established in July this year. More Sony Life group outlets will be set up chiefly in urban areas.

The sales lineup at the Nagoya store will also include products of five other life and nonlife insurance companies.

