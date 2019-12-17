FOCUS: Japan Slow in Setting Law to Deal with Isolated Birth

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan is slow in setting legislation to deal with isolated childbirth, an issue highlighted by the recent launch of a confidential birth program by a hospital in Kumamoto.

In the southwestern Japan city, Jikei Hospital this month started the program allowing women to give birth while keeping their names secret.

The hospital known for its "Konotori no Yurikago" (stork's cradle) baby hatch, where parents can leave their babies anonymously, made the fresh move in a bid to rescue women forced into isolated birth because of financial or other problems.

In September 2017, a report compiled by a city task force on the hospital's baby hatch pointed to the danger of isolated birth, citing a case in which a women cut the umbilical cord with scissors on her own after delivery.

The report also took up children's rights to know their origin and called on the central government to consider creating a system for confidential birth.

