Japan, S. Korea Agree to Continue Policy Dialogue

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan and South Korea on Monday agreed to continue their bureau chief-level trade policy dialogue resumed after a break of three and a half years.

After the day's dialogue session in Tokyo, Japanese trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama told reporters the reopening itself is "progress."

But he also said it will take more time to resolve issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Yoichi Iida, director-general of the Japanese trade ministry's Trade Control Department, and Lee Ho-hyeon, director-general for international trade policy at the South Korean trade ministry.

The officials extended the meeting for nearly three and a half hours as they tried to find a point of compromise before a bilateral summit later this month.

