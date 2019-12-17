Honda to Release Japan's 1st Domestic Level 3 Car

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 16 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. <7267> will be the first to release a domestically made car with Level 3 autonomy in Japan, informed sources have said.

The Level 3 autonomous driving technologies will be mounted on Honda's new Legend luxury sedan to be launched as early as summer 2020, the sources said.

With the Level 3 technologies, drivers can leave their car operations to the vehicles during traffic congestion on expressways.

Next spring, Japan will enforce a revised road traffic law to make Level 3 autonomous vehicle driving possible on public roads.

With the technologies that Honda will mount on the Legend, drivers would not need to operate the accelerator or the wheel during congestion on expressways.

