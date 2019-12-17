INTERVIEW: SMBC Nikko to Introduce 3-Day Workweek

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. is planning to introduce in fiscal 2020 a system to allow employees to work three or four days a week, its president, Yoshihiko Shimizu, has said.

The measure is intended to support workers who need to take care of their aged parents or other family members, including young children, according to Shimizu. "I hope the system will prevent such employees from leaving the company, and I want them to utilize their valuable care experiences in serving elderly customers," he said in a recent interview. Such a move is rare among major Japanese securities companies.

SMBC Nikko, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. <8316>, will also allow employees to work another job on the side and take leave for up to three years, mainly for recurrent education, as it promotes flexible work styles and helps them with career development.

Employees eligible for the three-day workweek program will be those aged 40 or over, excluding those in managerial posts, with their pay set to be reduced by 40 pct, according to the company. The four-day workweek system will be available to employees aged 30 or over, whose salary will be cut by 20 pct.

"It's necessary to give employees (with caring needs) sufficient leave on weekdays for, for example, taking their aged parents living far away to hospitals," Shimizu said, citing his own caring experience.

