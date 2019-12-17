Japan Traditional Arts Performance Held at Sydney Opera House

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--A performance displaying various forms of Japanese traditional arts has been held at Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Some 300 people relished the performance on Monday, which included an elegant performance of the "koto" Japanese harp and the lively beating of the "wadaiko" Japanese drums.

Gathered for the event were seven groups of performers from the fields of koto, wadaiko, "sanshin" three-stringed musical instrument from the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, "nihon buyo" classical Japanese dance, "kenbu" sword dance, "onikenbai" traditional sword dance from the northeastern prefecture of Iwate and "ikebana" flower arrangement.

It was the first event featuring traditional Japanese art and culture that was held on such a large scale in Australia.

Yukiko Hirano from the Japan Club of Sydney, which was the performance's organizer, voiced her enthusiasm about spreading Japan's charms before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]