Global Warming Could Bring Heavier Snow to Japan Mountains

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Global warming could bring heavier snow to mountainous areas near the Sea of Japan coast in central to northeastern Japan, a Japanese research team has predicted.

Heavier snow is predicted in mountainous areas in the southern part of the Tohoku northeastern region, the Hokuriku central region and the northern parts of Nagano and Gifu prefectures.

The research team conducted a supercomputer simulation on the assumption that the average temperature in the world rises by 4 degrees Celsius from levels before the industrial revolution.

The simulation results were released Monday by the researchers from Tohoku University, the Meteorological Agency's Meteorological Research Institute, the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology and Nagoya University.

The research outcome will be published in a journal of the American Geophysical Union.

