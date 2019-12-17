"Nadeshiko Japan" to Kick Off 2020 Olympic Torch Relay

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Members of the "Nadeshiko Japan" national soccer team that won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2011 will kick off the 2020 Olympic torch relay, the Tokyo Games organizing committee said Tuesday.

The committee is considering the idea that Homare Sawa, captain of the team at the time of the World Cup in Germany, and 20 other then members plus then coach Norio Sasaki will serve as the first torch relay runner group.

The relay will start on March 26 next year from the J-Village national sports training center in Fukushima Prefecture. J-Village was used as a base to deal with the 2011 nuclear accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant.

Nadeshiko Japan won the World Cup four months after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which mainly hit northeastern Japan and triggered the nuclear accident.

The relay will travel through 858 municipalities in Japan's 47 prefectures over 121 days. Further details of the route were also announced Tuesday.

