Toyota Targets Record for 2020 Auto Sales

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Tuesday that it aims to sell a record 10.77 million automobiles worldwide in 2020, including vehicles made by its two units, Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. <7205>.

The figure, exceeding the group's global sales forecast for 2019 of 10.72 million units, will mark an all-time high for the fourth consecutive year and topping 10 million units for the seventh straight year.

The automaker group expects to sell 2.26 million units in the Japanese market in 2020, down 3.8 pct from the 2019 forecast. In the overseas markets, the group expects to sell 8.5 million units in 2020, up 1.7 pct.

The group's worldwide automobile production in 2020 is expected to climb 0.9 pct to 10.9 million units, with overseas output accounting for 6.49 million units, up 4.3 pct.

Toyota's own domestic production in 2020 is expected to fall 5.3 pct to 3.24 million units, but will remain above the three-million-unit threshold for retaining the company's current labor force.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]