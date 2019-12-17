2 Major Opposition Parties to Start Merger Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People agreed Tuesday to launch talks to merge the major Japanese opposition parties.

The negotiations may be tough, however, as the CDPJ aims to absorb the DPFP, while the DPFP calls for talks on an equal footing to work out details, such as the new party name and envisaged posts.

"We must present a cause under which opposition forces cooperate," DPFP leader Yuichiro Tamaki told CDPJ head Yukio Edano. "It's also important to value regional groups and local assembly members."

"I received a favorable response to my offer," Edano told a news conference after his meeting with Tamaki. "We'll launch talks at an early date."

Tamaki told the same news conference, "There are various issues, so our secretaries-general will discuss details."

