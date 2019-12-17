Swimmer Ikee Leaves Hospital after Leukemia Treatment

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--Prominent Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee, diagnosed with leukemia in February, has left hospital, her management firm said Tuesday.

Ikee also posted the image of a handwritten message on social media, which said she "wants to work toward a goal of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics and win a medal."

The 19-year-old swimmer is seen giving up the idea of joining the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In the message, Ikee said she went through long and tough days but that encouraging messages from fans made it possible for her to strongly wish for an early comeback.

"Some might have thought I lost a lot as I left the pool, which I like so much, suddenly," she said. "But I've learned really many things from having the disease."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]