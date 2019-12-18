North Korea Could Fire Long-Range Missile: U.S. General

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Dec. 17 (Jiji Press)--North Korea could fire a long-range ballistic missile in the coming weeks in what it described as a "Christmas gift" to the United States, Gen. Charles Brown, commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces, suggested on Tuesday.

The comments by Brown came after North Korea said earlier this month that it is up to the United States what Christmas gift it will choose to get at a time when denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled.

"Some type of long-range ballistic missile would be the gift," Brown told Jiji Press and some other media outlets in Washington.

"You can listen to the rhetoric and various tests that occurred over the past week or two that are all indications that there's activity," Brown said of North Korea. "Their rhetoric precedes activity which precedes a launch," he said.

While stressing the importance of U.S. forces backstopping diplomatic efforts, Brown said that if the diplomatic efforts fall apart, "we've got to be ready."

