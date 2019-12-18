Russia Takes Japanese Fishing Boat for Inspection off Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Russian authorities took a Japanese fishing boat for inspection off the main island of Hokkaido in northern Japan on Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Ministry officials said Wednesday, citing the Russian side's explanations.

The Japanese government is gathering related information promptly, according to the officials.

The development came as Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi arrived in Moscow on Tuesday night, set to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Thursday.

In January this year, Russia took similar action, on a snow crab fishing boat of a fishery firm in Shimane Prefecture in western Japan.

The Japanese crab fishing boat was freed about a month later, following the Japanese government's efforts seeking its early return home.

