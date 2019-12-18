Japan Lawmaker Akimoto Questioned over Cash Smuggling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors have questioned Japanese House of Representatives lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto over suspected cash smuggling by a former executive of a Chinese company that had planned to open an integrated resort in Japan, informed sources said Wednesday.

The special squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office questioned Akimoto, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party who was a state minister in charge of IRs at the Cabinet Office, on a voluntary basis.

According to the sources, Akimoto, 48, has denied his involvement with the company, which the prosecutors suspect brought a large amount of cash illegally into Japan.

The Chinese firm's chief executive officer, in a keynote speech at an IR-related symposium held in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, in August 2017, expressed enthusiasm to expand the company's IR business to the southernmost Japan prefecture, the sources said.

As Akimoto also attended and gave a speech at the event, the special squad apparently saw the need to ask for an explanation from Akimoto on his relationship with the company.

