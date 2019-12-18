INTERVIEW: No Test Closure Planned for FamilyMart Stores on Jan. 1

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--No test closure is planned for the outlets of Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. <8028> on Jan. 1, 2020, according to President Takashi Sawada.

As supermarkets and many other retail stores will be closed on New Year's Day, "It's natural that our franchise stores want to operate on the day," Sawada said in an interview on Tuesday.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and Lawson Inc. <2651>, rivals of FamilyMart, decided to conduct test closures of some of their outlets on Jan. 1 next year.

"Each franchise store faces a different situation, and it's important to offer options," Sawada said.

FamilyMart decided to allow the managers of 109 franchise stores to take a day off on Jan. 1 next year by sending staff members from its headquarters to work in place of them for free, according to the president.

