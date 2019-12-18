Trial Run Held on Suspended Rail Section in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Futaba, Fukushima Pref., Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, conducted trial train operations on Wednesday on a Joban Line section in Fukushima Prefecture that has been closed after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and the subsequent nuclear accident.

The company aims to fully reopen the Joban Line, which connects Tokyo and Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, by the end of March 2020.

The test run on the 20.8-kilometer section between Tomioka Station in the town of Tomioka and Namie Station in the town of Namie, was shown to media at Futaba Station in the town of Futaba. A five-car train ran at a speed of 30 kilometers an hour.

Futaba is one of the host towns of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

"Finally, we can bring joy to local people, after taking about nine years to reopen the line after the disasters," said Junichi Horigome, an official at a JR East branch.

