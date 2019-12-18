Japanese Journalist Wins Damages in Rape Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court ordered Wednesday former television reporter Noriyuki Yamaguchi to pay 3.3 million yen in compensation to journalist Shiori Ito in a high-profile rape case.

In her lawsuit, Ito, 30, demanded 11 million yen in damages from the former Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc. reporter, 53, claiming that she was raped by him in 2015.

Presiding Judge Akihiro Suzuki said Yamaguchi "had intercourse with the unconscious plaintiff without her consent and then tried to continue the act after she regained consciousness and refused."

According to her petition, Ito lost consciousness while dining and drinking with Yamaguchi to discuss her job in April 2015. She claimed that she was raped at a hotel in Tokyo.

The judge acknowledged that Ito had consumed a large amount of alcohol and was in a state of inebriation when she entered the hotel.

