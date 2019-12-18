Japan FY 2020 Budget Seen at 102.6 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's general-account budget for fiscal 2020 is seen totaling around 102,660 billion yen, up from the fiscal 2019 initial budget of 101,457.1 billion yen, informed sources said Wednesday.

The budget growth is anticipated as social security and defense outlays are expected to renew their respective record highs in the year from next April, according to the sources.

On the revenue side, the issuance of new government bonds, excluding refunding bonds, is expected to fall some 100 billion yen to around 32,560 billion yen, down for the 10th year in a row.

The government is slated to adopt the fiscal 2020 draft budget on Friday.

In the draft budget, social security expenditures will rise about 1.8 trillion yen from the fiscal 2019 initial budget to around 35.8 trillion yen, reflecting a rise in spending on medical services against the backdrop of the graying of society.

