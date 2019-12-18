Fukuoka's Chuo Ward Tops List of Most Livable Towns in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Chuo Ward in the western Japan city of Fukuoka ranked top in a list of Japan's most comfortable towns to live, a survey by Daito Trust Construction Co. <1878> showed Wednesday.

Tokyo's Chuo Ward came second, followed by Tennoji Ward in the western Japan city of Osaka.

Residents of Fukuoka's Chuo Ward said that the town is convenient to live, friendly and has a good reputation. Fairly cheap rents for a big city also contributed to the area's popularity, according to Daito Trust.

In Tokyo's Chuo Ward, which includes the famed Ginza and Nihonbashi districts, residents showed satisfaction with the reputation of the area.

Tennoji Ward is convenient to live and has many means of transportation, according to the survey.

