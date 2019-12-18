Man Given Indefinite Term for Deadly Shinkansen Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Odawara, Kanagawa Pref., Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court sentenced Wednesday a 23-year-old man to an indefinite prison term for killing or injuring three passengers on a Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train in June last year.

Presiding Judge Yuki Sawaki at Yokohama District Court's branch in the city of Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, handed down the ruling sought by public prosecutors in the lay judge trial.

According to the indictment and other sources, Ichiro Kojima assaulted two women with a hatchet on a Shinkansen train on the night of June 9, 2018, between the stations of Shin-Yokohama and Odawara.

He killed 38-year-old male corporate employee Kotaro Umeda from the city of Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, who tried to stop the attack, the sources said.

