S. Korean Visitors to Japan Plunge 65 Pct in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of South Korean visitors to Japan in November slumped 65.1 pct from a year earlier to 205,000, down for the fifth straight month, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The rate of decline remained almost unchanged from the 65.5 pct in October.

The result suggested that South Korean people continue to refrain from traveling to Japan amid strained relations between the two nations reflecting wartime labor and other difficult bilateral issues.

The total number of foreign visitors to Japan in November fell 0.4 pct to 2,441,300, down for the second consecutive month. In January-November, Japan had 29,355,700 visitors from abroad, up 2.8 pct from the same period of last year, the JNTO said.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]