Japan, Russia Agree to Promote Far East Development

Moscow, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Russian Economic Development Minister Maksim Oreshkin agreed on Wednesday that the two countries will work to promote the development of Russia's Far East region.

At a meeting of the Jpan-Russia Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Issues, held in a Moscow suburb, the two sides also confirmed plans to develop the Far East and Japan's Sea of Japan areas as a single economic sphere. The meeting, the 15th of its kind, was co-chaired by the two ministers.

At a joint press conference after the meeting, Motegi said that bilateral cooperation has been progressing steadily and that exchanges between the two nations have been smooth. The two sides agreed to boost such trends, he added.

As specific items of future economic cooperation, Motegi cited efforts to improve productivity in Russia's agriculture, forestry and fisheries industries, promote the use of the Trans-Siberian Railway and construct a base to reship liquefied natural gas on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

The bilateral committee mainly focuses on an eight-point economic cooperation plan, including energy, that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2016.

