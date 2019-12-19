U.N. Condemns N. Korea's Human Rights Abuses

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 18 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly adopted on Wednesday a resolution condemning North Korea's human rights violations, including its abductions of Japanese and other foreign nationals.

The General Assembly adopted a resolution against North Korea's human rights abuses for 15 years in a row.

This year's resolution, submitted by the European Union, was adopted by consensus. Countries such as China and Russia did not take part in the procedures.

In the past years, Japan had joined the EU in submitting resolutions against North Korea's human rights record.

This year, Japan chose only to support the resolution, apparently trying not to irritate North Korea while pushing to resolve the abduction issue.

