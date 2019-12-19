BOJ Keeps Ultraeasy Monetary Policy Unchanged

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan voted to leave its current massive monetary easing policy unchanged on Thursday.

The central bank's board voted 7-2 to continue applying a minus 0.1 pct interest rate on part of financial institutions' current-account deposits at the BOJ and guiding 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero pct.

"Japan's economy has been on a moderate expanding trend...although exports, production, and business sentiment have shown some weakness, mainly affected by the slowdown in overseas economies and natural disasters," the BOJ said.

