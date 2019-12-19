Japan Panel Proposes Driving Skills Test for Elderly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--A panel of experts called on Japan's National Police Agency on Thursday to introduce a system under which elderly drivers at high risk of causing accidents need to pass a driving skills test in order to renew their licenses.

The panel put forward the proposal as part of measures to deal with an increasing number of traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers.

Specifically, the driving skills test is expected to cover those aged 75 years and older or those aged 80 years and older who have records of specific traffic violations in the past three years, such as ignoring a traffic light or an excessive speeding offense, and are deemed highly likely to cause accidents in the future.

Under the proposal, such drivers can take the skills test as many times as they want if their driver's licenses are valid. Scoring criteria have yet to be worked out.

About 20 pct of drivers aged 75 years and older committed traffic offenses in the past three years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]