Japan to Introduce Drone Registration System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to introduce a drone registration system, judging that it is necessary to have information including on owners of such aircraft in order to prepare for accidents and terrorist attacks.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism plans to revise the civil aeronautics law to establish penalties for flying drones without registration.

It aims to submit a draft revision to next year's ordinary parliamentary session.

According to the ministry, information to be registered will include the owner name, address and aircraft type.

Users will need to register required information online and the ministry will manage the data.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]