Lawmaker Offices Searched over Cash Smuggling by China Firm

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--Investigators searched the offices of Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto on Thursday in connection with a suspected foreign exchange act violation by a Chinese company that had planned to open an integrated resort featuring a casino in Japan.

The special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office searched the offices of Akimoto, 48, a member of Japan's House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament. Akimoto, who belongs to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has served as a state minister in charge of integrated resorts at the Cabinet Office.

The squad is investigating allegations that a casino-related Chinese company brought a large amount of cash illegally into Japan. It is looking into possible links between the cash and the company's previously planned integrated resort business in Japan.

Prosecutors searched Akimoto's local office in Tokyo's Koto Ward and his office in the Diet building.

The shutters on his local office were lowered and the glass door covered by a white cloth, blocking out the view inside. At the office in the Diet building, people who appeared to be related to the office went in and out of the building, but did not respond to questions.

