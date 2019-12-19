Japan Eyes Reversing Net Immigration to Tokyo in 5 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will set a target of reversing the ongoing net immigration to the greater Tokyo area in five years from fiscal 2020, it was learned on Thursday.

The target is included in a draft regional revitalization strategy for the five-year period that was presented at a meeting of a related government panel on the day.

The new strategy is expected to be adopted at a cabinet meeting later in the month.

The government is currently working on the fiscal 2015-2019 target of achieving a balance in migrations between the greater Tokyo area, including the three prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, and elsewhere in the country in 2020.

Despite the existing efforts, the greater Tokyo area saw a net population inflow of 136,000 people in 2018, with the figure staying on an uptrend.

