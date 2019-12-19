Earthquake Drill Held in Tokyo ahead of 2020 Games

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday held a drill under the scenario of a major earthquake hitting the capital during next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The exercise was carried out jointly with the organizing committee of the 2020 Games, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Tokyo Fire Department and others at the Ariake Gymnastics Center in Koto Ward.

The drill assumed that a temblor measuring 7, the highest figure on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, occurred in the northern part of Tokyo Bay at 9:15 a.m. on July 26, 2020, when the preliminary round of women's gymnastics is scheduled to be held at the competition venue.

About 650 people, including some 350 people playing the role of visitors, took part in the drill.

Firefighters, police officers and others practiced securing safety and giving first aid to injured people.

