Japan to Recommend Jomon Ruins for World Heritage Listing

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday decided to recommend a set of ruins from the ancient Jomon period in northern Japan for UNESCO World Heritage listing in 2021.

The decision was made at a meeting of relevant government agencies. The government will submit an official recommendation letter by Feb. 1 next year after cabinet approval Friday.

The Jomon ruins are 17 sites in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, and Aomori, Iwate and Akita prefectures in the Tohoku northeastern region.

They include the Sannai-Maruyama site in Aomori's namesake capital city, one of the largest remains of settlements in the period, the Futatsumori shell mound in Shichinohe, also Aomori Prefecture, and the Goshono site in Ichinohe, Iwate.

An advisory panel to UNESCO, the International Council on Monuments and Sites, or ICOMOS, will conduct field research to determine whether to recommend the registration of the ruins on the World Heritage list. If they are recommended, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is expected to conduct a screening in around June and July 2021.

