2020 Olympic Marathon Route in Sapporo Fully Unveiled

Tokyo, Dec. 19 (Jiji Press)--The 2020 Tokyo Games organizing committee Thursday disclosed the portion of the Olympics marathon course in Sapporo that had not been decided.

The route will start and finish at Odori Park in the center of the northern Japan city, to which the venue was moved from Tokyo due to concerns over summer heat.

The second-half section, disclosed on the day, is two 10-kilometer loops, while the first half is a 20-kilometer loop.

Firstly, runners will make two laps of part of Odori Park. They will then run the first 20-kilometer loop, which passes along Nakajima Park and the former Hokkaido government office building and crosses the premises of Hokkaido University.

After returning to Odori Park, they will make two laps of the northern half of the 20-kilometer course.

