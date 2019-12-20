Japan Govt Adopts Record 102-Trillion-Yen FY 2020 Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a budget plan for fiscal 2020 calling for record general-account spending of 102,658 billion yen.

The spending amount represents a rise of 1,200.9 billion yen, or 1.2 pct, from the initial budget for fiscal 2019, which ends next March.

Social security and defense expenses hit record highs.

The government plans to submit the budget plan to parliament after the turn of the year, aiming to secure its passage by the end of March 2020.

