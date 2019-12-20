Japan to Bolster Support for Foreign Students Seeking Jobs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government revised on Friday its comprehensive measures to realize an inclusive society, which was drawn up in December 2018, in hopes to bolster support for foreign students seeking jobs in the country.

Measures to create an environment in which international students are able to find work in Japan easily and policies to expand the scope of foreigners who can take tests in Japan to obtain new types of work visas were included in the revised comprehensive package.

The new package was adopted at a meeting of related ministers, which was held at the prime minister's office in Tokyo.

As part of measures to increase opportunities for foreign students to find jobs in Japan, the government will inform companies of a system in which foreigners are permitted to stay in the country even if there is a blank period between graduation and employment.

It will urge such students to apply for an internship as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]