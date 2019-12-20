Abe, Moon to Hold Talks in China Tuesday

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--A summit meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will be held in China on Tuesday, the South Korean presidential office said Friday.

The two leaders will meet on Tuesday afternoon in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, the office said.

The meeting will be the first official talks between Abe and Moon since their meeting in New York in September last year.

The South Korean side is expected to seek an improvement in strained bilateral relations.

Kim Hyun-chong, deputy director of the presidential National Security Office, said that, considering the chilling of ties between the two countries since the last summit meeting 15 months ago, the fact that the meeting is being held itself has great significance.

