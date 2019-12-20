Abuses against Disabled Hit Record 2,745 in Japan in FY 2018

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of abuse cases against people with disabilities in Japan hit a record 2,745 in fiscal 2018, up 127 from the previous year, a welfare ministry survey showed Friday.

Of the total, mistreatment cases at care facilities rose by 128 to a record 592 cases.

The ministry is seeking reporting of even minor cases of abuse to prevent such incidents from turning severe. The policy is seen as a factor behind the increase in abuse cases.

Concerning abuse by workers at care facilities, 2,605 reports were filed, around 30 pct of which were submitted by the workers, founders or managers of such institutions.

The number of disabled people abused by care facility workers stood at 777, up 111. Of the victims, 74.8 pct were those with intellectual disabilities.

