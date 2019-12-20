Only 7.5 Pct of Japanese See Favorable Ties with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Only 7.5 pct of Japanese see their country's relationship with South Korea as somewhat or clearly favorable, lowest since the figure was first calculated in 1986, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

The share plunged from 30.4 pct in the previous survey last year. The bilateral relationship had slumped after the South Korean Supreme Court ordered a Japanese company in October last year to pay compensation to South Koreans for labor during World War II.

According to the public opinion survey on diplomacy, the proportion of respondents who think that the bilateral relationship is not good or very good surged 22.2 percentage points to a record 87.9 pct.

Those feeling close to South Korea, including those feeling so somewhat, accounted for 26.7 pct of the total, slipping below 30 pct for the first time since the question was introduced in 1978.

"The results reflected the current severe situation between Japan and South Korea," an official of the Foreign Ministry's Public Diplomacy Strategy Division said.

