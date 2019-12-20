Vice Min. Replaced for Leaking Info to Japan Post Holdings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--The internal affairs ministry's top administrative official was replaced Friday for leaking penalty information to Japan Post Holdings Co. <6178>, its minister said.

Vice Minister Shigeki Suzuki leaked the information to Yasuo Suzuki, senior executive vice president of the company and former vice minister of the ministry, internal affairs minister Sanae Takaichi told a press conference.

The government plans to mete out administrative punishment to the Japan Post group for insurance sales irregularities by the end of this month.

"It is regrettable that the vice minister, the top administrative official, committed acts that have ruined the credibility of public service significantly," Takaichi said, apologizing.

The ministry punished the vice minister with a three-month suspension from work, during which no salaries are paid. He admitted to the leaks and submitted the resignation to Takaichi, who accepted it.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]