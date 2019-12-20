Japan Partially Eases Controls on S. Korea-Bound Exports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan on Friday eased its curbs on South Korea-bound exports of photoresists, one of the three semiconductor materials subject to the stricter controls, ahead of a bilateral summit.

It was the first time for Japan to relax any of the controls since they were tightened in July.

The trade ministry simplified procedures to allow Japanese companies to gain permission for up to three years of photoresist exports instead of applying each time they want to ship.

The easier procedures apply to transactions between companies that meet certain requirements.

Photoresists are used to make printed circuit boards. The material is usually traded between fixed partners in bilateral trade.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]