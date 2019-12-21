Iran's Rouhani Shows Understanding over SDF Dispatch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 20 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday showed understanding over Japan's plan to deploy Self-Defense Forces personnel to the Middle East.

At a meeting in Tokyo, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe explained to Rouhani the SDF deployment plan for maritime safety in the region, which will be adopted at a cabinet meeting Dec. 27.

Tehran understands Japan's intention of contributing to efforts to ensure navigational safety and appreciates its attitude of explaining the deployment plan with transparency, Rouhani said.

Abe expressed his concern over Iran's suspension of its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, in reaction to U.S. economic sanctions.

"I hope Iran will fully implement the nuclear deal and play a constructive role for peace and stability in the region," Abe told Rouhani.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]