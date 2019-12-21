Sapporo to Bid for 2030 Winter Olympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, is set to enter the race to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

The Japanese Olympic Committee on Friday finished accepting applications from municipalities interested in hosting the games, with Sapporo being the only one. The city will launch coordination work with the International Olympic Committee toward officially submitting its bid while receiving support from the JOC.

The IOC has changed the process leading up to the selection of a host city. With the new process applicable from the 2030 Games, the event's host may be decided before 2023. The committee has so far chosen a host seven years before each games.

Sapporo initially considered hosting the 2026 Winter Games, but switched its target to the 2030 Games later, as requested by the local business circle, because large-scale redevelopment projects in the city, including the planned extension of the Hokkaido Shinkansen high-speed train line to Sapporo Station, are slated to be completed in or after 2026.

