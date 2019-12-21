Runners Test Out Tracks at New National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--Selected members of the general public tested out the running tracks on Saturday at the new National Stadium in Tokyo, which will be used as the main arena of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

From a pool of people who have purchased products of sports goods maker Asics Corp. <7936>, 2020 were picked by lottery to attend the event marking the stadium's opening. Participants took in the atmosphere of the new stadium by running on the new tracks and taking commemorative photographs.

Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu, back-to-back Olympic medalist marathon runner Yuko Arimori, Paralympic gold medalist swimmer Junichi Kawai and actress Tao Tsuchiya were among special guests invited to the event.

"We hope to get fired up as a 'pre-dash' for 2020," Kiryu said at the event.

An opening ceremony for the stadium will be held by the Japan Sport Council at night the same day.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]