Event Held to Mark Completion of Japan's New National Stadium

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 21 (Jiji Press)--An event was held on Saturday to mark the completion of Japan's new National Stadium, the main arena for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, bringing together about 60,000 visitors, as well as star athletes and other special guests.

The event at the stadium, completed in November, started with the "Tohoku kizuna matsuri" (Tohoku bond festival), highlighting progress in reconstruction in the northeastern Japan region damaged by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

Among the special guests were Japanese soccer legend Kazuyoshi Miura, Michael Leitch, who captained Japan's national team in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, held in the Asian country, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, who holds the men's 100- and 200-meter world records, and Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu. The athletes held a relay, joined by Paralympians.

From the music world, popular Japanese band Dreams Come True and male pop group Arashi, male duo Yuzu and others took part in the event, boosting the cheerful mood.

"The new stadium looks like Camp Nou," a housewife from Tokyo, who came to the event with her two family members, said, citing the home stadium of Spanish professional soccer club FC Barcelona. She said she won a ticket for basketball in the 2020 Olympics.

