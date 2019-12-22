Japan, China, S. Korea Ministers Affirm RCEP Conclusion in 2020

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Dec. 22 (Jiji Press)--Trade ministers from Japan, China and South Korea on Sunday confirmed the three countries' cooperation to wrap up talks on the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade pact among Asia-Pacific nations within 2020.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshi Kajiyama, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan and South Korean Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Sung Yun-mo also agreed that the three East Asian nations, building upon the RCEP negotiations, will accelerate talks on concluding "a comprehensive, high-quality and mutually beneficial" free trade agreement among them.

The agreements were included in a joint statement issued after the ministerial meeting held in Beijing.

The statement said that trilateral cooperation "plays an important role" in maintaining growth, prosperity and stability of regional and global economies.

"I hope Japan, China and South Korea will work closely together to make contributions to the development of the world economy," Kajiyama told reporters.

